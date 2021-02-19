Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Sells $784,540.50 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $844,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph Christopher Hays also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

On Friday, February 5th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 46,448 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $2,569,503.36.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,241 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $726,708.15.

On Friday, December 11th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,242,600.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Joseph Christopher Hays sold 23,687 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,023,515.27.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.