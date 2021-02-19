Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) Insider Purchases A$48,084.02 in Stock

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) (ASX:IAG) insider Michelle Tredenick bought 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.28 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,084.02 ($34,345.73).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX)’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAG.AX) Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited offers general insurance products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, CTP, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural.

