Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock to C$177.00. UBS Group currently has a na rating on the stock. Intact Financial traded as high as C$23.42 and last traded at C$143.94, with a volume of 170554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$146.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins upgraded Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$180.13.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$145.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$144.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.