Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to announce $184.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $184.09 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $177.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $539.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $539.00 million to $539.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $642.81 million, with estimates ranging from $630.80 million to $657.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,614. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $591,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,901,134. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 25,612 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.