Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $8,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $266,920.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $948,177.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,252,951 shares of company stock valued at $78,299,803 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $74.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.95. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $75.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

