InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) Receives GBX 4,038.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) (LON:IHG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.18 ($52.76).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of IHG stock traded up GBX 128.25 ($1.68) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,113.25 ($66.80). 499,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,066. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 2,161 ($28.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,170 ($67.55). The company has a market cap of £9.34 billion and a PE ratio of -69.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,811.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,460.12.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG.L) Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

