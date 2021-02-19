Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead Sells 10,000 Shares

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) Director Douglas William Geoffrey Whitehead sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.10, for a total transaction of C$271,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,200.

TSE IFP traded up C$0.75 on Friday, reaching C$27.77. The company had a trading volume of 207,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,567. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. Interfor Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.09, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Get Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) alerts:

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$662.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Interfor Co. will post 3.3299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.