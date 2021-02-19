International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, reaching $119.50. The company had a trading volume of 119,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,740,676. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.97 and its 200 day moving average is $122.45. The company has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

