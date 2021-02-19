International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) (LON:IAG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.87 ($2.89).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L) from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) alerts:

IAG stock traded up GBX 8.05 ($0.11) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 165.75 ($2.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,554,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,636,945. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. has a 52 week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 640 ($8.36). The stock has a market cap of £8.23 billion and a PE ratio of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 153.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 149.92.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (IAG.L)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.