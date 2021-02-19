Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.61

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.61 and traded as low as $21.52. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 1,401 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on IIJIY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internet Initiative Japan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.18.

About Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

