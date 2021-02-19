Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG) shot up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.46 and last traded at $4.30. 200,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 274,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IDXG shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Interpace Biosciences from $9.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpace Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interpace Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a market cap of $17.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76.

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $8.25 million during the quarter. Interpace Biosciences had a negative net margin of 115.30% and a negative return on equity of 251.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interpace Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpace Biosciences during the third quarter worth $78,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpace Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpace Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpace Biosciences, Inc provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules.

