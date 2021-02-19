Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITPOF shares. National Bank Financial downgraded Intertape Polymer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $32.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of ITPOF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.77. 2,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.