Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $767.53 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81. The firm has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $784.04 and a 200-day moving average of $740.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares in the company, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

