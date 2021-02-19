Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $765.84. 6,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,816. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $784.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $740.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.75.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,716. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

