Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.88

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and traded as high as $23.80. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 66,998 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 118,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

