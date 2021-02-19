Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 30.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,278 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,804,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PTH opened at $177.97 on Friday. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $69.41 and a 1 year high of $193.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $174.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.76.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

