Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)’s stock price was down 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.76 and last traded at $77.78. Approximately 10,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 19,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day moving average of $61.51.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $739,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter worth $695,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.