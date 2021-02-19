Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 1,302 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,311% compared to the average volume of 54 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $76.52 on Friday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.02.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In related news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $325,399.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,796.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,074.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,424 shares of company stock worth $11,158,428 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after purchasing an additional 108,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after purchasing an additional 462,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

