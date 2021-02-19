Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,843 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 941% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,138 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in W&T Offshore by 450.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in W&T Offshore by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,946,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

WTI opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. W&T Offshore has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

WTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

