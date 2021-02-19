InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.04

InZinc Mining Ltd. (CVE:IZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 526000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 million and a PE ratio of -11.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, copper, iron, indium, and magnetite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the West Desert project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah; and PX property comprising 126 claims located in Utah.

