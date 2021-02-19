IOTA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.07 Billion (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and $326.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00070055 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000070 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

