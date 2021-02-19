iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJMB) Shares Up 0.7%

iPath B Bloomberg Indl Mtls Ttl Ret ETN (NYSEARCA:JJMB)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.79 and last traded at $54.69. 624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31.

