IPG Photonics Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for IPG Photonics in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.45.

IPGP stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $98.04 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.37.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

In other news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,104,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Seifert sold 11,370 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total value of $2,421,582.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,542.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,155 shares of company stock worth $18,925,001 over the last 90 days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

