Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,935 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 2.0% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $107,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 1,644.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock worth $90,866,126. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $80.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $80.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

