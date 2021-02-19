Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Purchases New Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 0.09% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 701.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

SI opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.36 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $187.86.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SI. Barclays boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In related news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 495,148 shares of company stock worth $19,832,388.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

