Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 280,786 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280,786 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Equifax were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

Equifax stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.35. 1,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,149. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $196.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.51.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

