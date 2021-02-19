Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

IRWD opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 13.17, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

IRWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In related news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $70,487.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

