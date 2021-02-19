iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 468,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 336,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,416 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,121,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 120,699 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,180. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.45. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $95.89.

