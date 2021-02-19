iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.0% of SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $393.16. 51,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.50.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

