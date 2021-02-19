iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is PSI Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

PSI Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,800,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,915,000 after acquiring an additional 293,017 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,093,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $1.87 on Friday, reaching $106.09. 160,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.93.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

