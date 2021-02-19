iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,609,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 254,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,371,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. 128,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,934. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.93.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

