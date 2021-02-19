iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 243,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $413,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 361,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 84,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.82. 524,377 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.