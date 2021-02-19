iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.65 and last traded at $27.67. Approximately 4,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 12,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.72.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 94,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.