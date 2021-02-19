iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121,676 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned about 0.80% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $20,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440,584 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 515,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 263,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $32.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.