iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Stake Increased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

EWY opened at $91.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

