iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 26.2% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $56,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

USMV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,224 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75.

