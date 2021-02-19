iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Raised by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 232.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $66.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.