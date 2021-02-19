iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Position Cut by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,005,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,101 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 9.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc. owned about 13.41% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $50,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,758,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 161,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 73,230 shares in the last quarter.

TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.29. 16,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,552. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.11 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29.

