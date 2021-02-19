iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,016,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,447 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iStar were worth $15,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in iStar by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iStar during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iStar alerts:

STAR opened at $16.32 on Friday. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.