J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 676,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.20.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $146.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day moving average of $136.45. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

