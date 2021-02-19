Jack in the Box Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JACK. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $99.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

