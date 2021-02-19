Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 591 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up about 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,995,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 892,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,670,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $81.33 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.