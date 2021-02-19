Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 24,037 Shares of Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF (BATS:PBDM) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,037 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BATS PBDM opened at $28.42 on Friday. Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $27.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53.

