Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,344 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 742.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.70.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 45,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total transaction of $2,132,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,791,890.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,458,590 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL opened at $47.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

