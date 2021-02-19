Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after buying an additional 561,293 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $231.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.96. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

