Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $145.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

