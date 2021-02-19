James Ralph Scapa Sells 34,124 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 34,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $2,258,326.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,600 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,674,492.00.

On Friday, January 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 27,765 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $1,675,062.45.

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Ralph Scapa sold 54,024 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $3,075,046.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. 246,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,147. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.15 and a beta of 1.53. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.58.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altair Engineering from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Benchmark upgraded Altair Engineering to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling, and embedded systems.

