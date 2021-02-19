James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) and Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) Critical Review

Positive Physicians (OTCMKTS:PPHI) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Positive Physicians and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Positive Physicians -2.22% -0.74% -0.35% James River Group 6.37% 9.43% 1.47%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of Positive Physicians shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.6% of James River Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of James River Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Positive Physicians and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Positive Physicians 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 0 2 2 0 2.50

James River Group has a consensus target price of $56.75, indicating a potential upside of 13.80%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Positive Physicians.

Volatility & Risk

Positive Physicians has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Positive Physicians and James River Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Positive Physicians $27.97 million 1.41 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A James River Group $907.13 million 1.68 $38.34 million $1.40 35.62

James River Group has higher revenue and earnings than Positive Physicians.

Summary

James River Group beats Positive Physicians on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Positive Physicians Company Profile

Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Positive Physicians Insurance Company, provides medical malpractice insurance. The company underwrites claims-made, claims-made plus, tail, and occurrence-based medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. It sells its medical professional liability insurance products through approximately 93 retail producers in the territories of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, and Michigan. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business. The Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

