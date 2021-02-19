Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCV opened at $6.59 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84.

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

