Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.08. AMMO, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

